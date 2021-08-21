Hanson Reiterates “Sell” Rating for ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Hanson in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.08. ASGN has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 52.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in ASGN by 14.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 8.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

