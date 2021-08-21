Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.42). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 542 ($7.08), with a volume of 35,910 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 473.30. The company has a market cap of £175.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.