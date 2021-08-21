Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 17,728 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. boosted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Shares of PNR opened at $78.83 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

