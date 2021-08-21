Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 9,320 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.6% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 222,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,389,621. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

