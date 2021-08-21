Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes $1.56 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PTC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,829 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC opened at $128.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

