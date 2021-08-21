Havy One Day Volume Reaches $1,155.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Havy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Havy has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Havy has a market cap of $23,611.73 and $1,155.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00021888 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001769 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Havy Coin Profile

Havy (HAVY) is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. Havy’s official website is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Havy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

