Head-To-Head Analysis: Provident Financial (FPLPY) vs. The Competition

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS: FPLPY) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Provident Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Provident Financial alerts:

This table compares Provident Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $1.04 billion -$107.09 million -28.57 Provident Financial Competitors $2.39 billion $311.18 million 12.24

Provident Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. Provident Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Provident Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 1 1 1 0 2.00 Provident Financial Competitors 195 870 1094 65 2.46

As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 20.88%. Given Provident Financial’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial Competitors 23.95% 40.82% 4.05%

Risk & Volatility

Provident Financial has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Financial competitors beat Provident Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor. The Moneybarn segment includes non-standard vehicle finance. The company was founded by Joshua Kelley Waddilove in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.