Head to Head Comparison: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) versus Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO)

Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Storage Computer and Palo Alto Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Palo Alto Networks $3.41 billion 10.50 -$267.00 million ($1.24) -296.34

Storage Computer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palo Alto Networks.

Risk and Volatility

Storage Computer has a beta of 55.54, meaning that its stock price is 5,454% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Storage Computer and Palo Alto Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Palo Alto Networks 1 1 24 0 2.88

Palo Alto Networks has a consensus target price of $419.66, indicating a potential upside of 14.20%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Profitability

This table compares Storage Computer and Palo Alto Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A Palo Alto Networks -11.00% -10.65% -1.12%

Summary

Storage Computer beats Palo Alto Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Storage Computer Company Profile

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

