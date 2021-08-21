Head to Head Comparison: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) vs. nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of nCino shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of Vertex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares nCino and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -23.72% -9.82% -7.57% Vertex -4.46% -9.86% -4.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for nCino and Vertex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 4 7 0 2.64 Vertex 2 2 5 0 2.33

nCino currently has a consensus target price of $82.63, suggesting a potential upside of 37.66%. Vertex has a consensus target price of $29.11, suggesting a potential upside of 51.54%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than nCino.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares nCino and Vertex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $138.18 million 41.45 -$40.54 million ($0.33) -181.88 Vertex $374.67 million 7.57 -$78.94 million ($0.45) -42.69

nCino has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertex. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

nCino beats Vertex on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

