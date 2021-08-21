Head-To-Head Contrast: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) & Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 25.76% 39.20% 24.81% Canadian Solar 1.11% 2.62% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 1 7 20 0 2.68 Canadian Solar 1 2 5 0 2.50

Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus target price of $108.56, suggesting a potential upside of 3.74%. Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.97%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Canadian Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 13.00 $2.49 billion $1.06 98.73 Canadian Solar $3.48 billion 0.56 $146.70 million $1.71 18.92

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Solar. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Canadian Solar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

