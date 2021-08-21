Head-To-Head Contrast: Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAge has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.9% of NewAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of NewAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and NewAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A NewAge -4.61% -19.36% -7.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mendocino Brewing and NewAge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A NewAge 0 0 2 0 3.00

NewAge has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.20%. Given NewAge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NewAge is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and NewAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NewAge $279.47 million 0.88 -$39.34 million ($0.41) -4.37

Mendocino Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NewAge.

Summary

Mendocino Brewing beats NewAge on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mendocino Brewing Company Profile

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products. The company offers its products under the Tahitian Noni, LIMU, Zennoa, LIMU Blue Frog, Hiro Natural, TeMana, Lucim, Reviive, Puritii, and MaVie brands. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through distributors, e-commerce sites, and direct-store-delivery systems. The company was formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation and changed its name to NewAge, Inc. in July 2020. NewAge, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

