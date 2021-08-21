Head to Head Review: Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) & Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 8.09, meaning that its stock price is 709% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Principal Solar and Dominion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dominion Energy $14.17 billion 4.57 -$401.00 million $3.54 22.61

Principal Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dominion Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Dominion Energy 16.61% 12.47% 3.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Principal Solar and Dominion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominion Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

Dominion Energy has a consensus target price of $84.78, suggesting a potential upside of 5.91%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by William W. Berry in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

