Head to Head Survey: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) vs. Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -152.40% -1.42% Manhattan Scientifics N/A 234.15% 103.07%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Microvast and Manhattan Scientifics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvast currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.43%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Volatility and Risk

Microvast has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Manhattan Scientifics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 257.27 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats Microvast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

