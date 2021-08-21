Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) versus Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Financial Survey

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 10.84% 3.41% 1.62% Douglas Emmett 5.83% 1.23% 0.53%

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 74.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Douglas Emmett pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Trust of America and Douglas Emmett, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 6 3 0 2.33 Douglas Emmett 0 6 2 0 2.25

Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.01%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $32.71, suggesting a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Risk and Volatility

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Douglas Emmett’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 8.74 $52.62 million $1.71 17.26 Douglas Emmett $891.52 million 6.27 $50.42 million $1.82 17.49

Healthcare Trust of America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Douglas Emmett. Healthcare Trust of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America beats Douglas Emmett on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

