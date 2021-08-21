Hedera Hashgraph Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $208.75 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00097628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00310676 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010537 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00046783 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,295,063,819 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.