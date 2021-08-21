HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Tops $1.04 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $363.43 million and approximately $104,614.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004447 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028057 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001097 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002788 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00037867 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00033018 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

