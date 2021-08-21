HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57,576.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002156 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $367.79 million and $57,576.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004795 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00025902 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00041493 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00031123 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.