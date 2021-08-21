Hegic Market Capitalization Reaches $93.71 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $93.71 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.44 or 0.00828220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047976 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

