Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Helen of Troy by 25.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

