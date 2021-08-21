Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.26% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 1,090,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $511.20 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 3.39. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

