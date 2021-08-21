Helix (HLIX) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. Helix has a market cap of $85,625.81 and $15.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Helix has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00021529 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001983 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000732 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Helix

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.