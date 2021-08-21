Hellenic Coin (HNC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.85 or 0.00373259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.