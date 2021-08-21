HempCoin Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $73.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,884.92 or 1.00074460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00071099 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001072 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009405 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006718 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,109,219 coins and its circulating supply is 262,974,068 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.