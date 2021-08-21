HeroNode Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HeroNode has a market cap of $253,841.54 and $32.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00831645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048659 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002098 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HER is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

