Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 14,727 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.69. The stock had a trading volume of 604,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,156. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $102.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.74.

