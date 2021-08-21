Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 490 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,456,000.

VB stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.95. The stock had a trading volume of 478,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,422. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.01.

