Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.8% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.30% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $18,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,006,000 after buying an additional 869,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,767,000 after purchasing an additional 430,470 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,957,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,590,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236,107 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.82. 251,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,989. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.