Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 2.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.77% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $16,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $1,876,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $3,685,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000.

USRT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 954,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,759. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12.

