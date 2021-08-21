Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. 2,793,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.