Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $35,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,962,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.