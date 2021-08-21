Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. 725,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,321. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.