Highland Private Wealth Management Has $34.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.1% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $34,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,354,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.05. The stock had a trading volume of 964,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,713. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

