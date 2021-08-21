Highland Private Wealth Management Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Unity Software makes up approximately 0.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,568,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U traded up $6.43 on Friday, hitting $122.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.84. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,063.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $11,437,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 943,368 shares of company stock worth $95,613,125.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.