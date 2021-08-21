HighMark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 144,324 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 453,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $74.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

