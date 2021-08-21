Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMLP. boosted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

