Honest (HNST) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $143,990.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00057077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00132109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00159346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,966.33 or 0.99982751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.29 or 0.00919426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.00 or 0.06574809 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

