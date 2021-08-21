Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 52.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

HON traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.70. 2,081,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. The company has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.