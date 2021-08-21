Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $367.65

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.65 ($4.80) and traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.90). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 367 ($4.79), with a volume of 40,219 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOTC. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £503.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 367.65.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

