Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $367.65

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.65 ($4.80) and traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.90). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 367 ($4.79), with a volume of 40,219 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOTC. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05. The company has a market cap of £503.35 million and a PE ratio of -60.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.65.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

