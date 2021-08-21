Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Humana worth $121,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Humana by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Humana by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $413.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

