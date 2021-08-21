Humanscape Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $64.67 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 575,819,737 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

