HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Hits $640,110.04

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $640,110.04 and $109,559.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00062452 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000182 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

