IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

IBIBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of IBIBF opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

