Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.18.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.18 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $88.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.49. Icade has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

