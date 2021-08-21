ICON (ICX) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. ICON has a market capitalization of $904.44 million and approximately $158.08 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 648,743,293 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON Foundation is leading ICON project, one of the largest blockchain networks in the world, launched in 2017 with the vision of ‘Hyperconnect the World’. By using the high-performance blockchain engine, ‘loopchain’, ICON projects to connect various blockchain communities and build an environment where blockchain technology can be applied to real life. ICON supports not only private blockchain projects cooperating with various companies, but also DApp developments in public blockchain sector through strategic partnerships to expand ICON’s blockchain ecosystem. “

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

