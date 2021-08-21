Ideaology (IDEA) Market Cap Reaches $2.56 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $507,969.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00823174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,816,031 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.