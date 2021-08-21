Idena (IDNA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $216,590.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $216,590.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idena has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00094689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00151570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,981.26 or 0.99937027 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,970,851 coins and its circulating supply is 47,614,449 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

