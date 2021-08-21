Idle (IDLE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.34 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Idle has a market cap of $18.52 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $7.45 or 0.00015187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00132415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00151961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.42 or 0.99975525 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.18 or 0.00912042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.48 or 0.06625445 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,487,860 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars.

