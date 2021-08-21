Idle Price Reaches $7.45 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Idle has a total market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $7.45 or 0.00015187 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 50.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00132415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00151961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.42 or 0.99975525 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.18 or 0.00912042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.48 or 0.06625445 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,487,860 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.