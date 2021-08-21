Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,197 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $134,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

